e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP: Class 7 student raped in Badaun, accused sent to juvenile home

UP: Class 7 student raped in Badaun, accused sent to juvenile home

He also said that he saw the accused running away and alerted the locals who caught him.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Badaun: A class seven student, who was returning home from a jagran, was allegedly raped by a 16-year-old boy, here.

The incident occurred on Monday and an FIR has been registered. The boy has been arrested and sent to a juvenile home, police said.

The 13-year-old girl has been admitted to a hospital for treatment and medical examination. According to the girl's uncle, he found his niece lying unconscious in a cane field when he started searching for her.

Read Also
Class 9 student rapes 7-yr-old girl in Greater Noida
article-image

He also said that he saw the accused running away and alerted the locals who caught him.

SHO Bisauli Sanjeev Shukla said, "The minor was produced before the juvenile court and he has been sent to juvenile home. The survivor's statement will be recorded in the court after her medico-legal examination report is available."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Delhi HC refuses to permit detained law student to write exams

Delhi HC refuses to permit detained law student to write exams

UP: Class 7 student raped in Badaun, accused sent to juvenile home

UP: Class 7 student raped in Badaun, accused sent to juvenile home

Kolkata: Teacher named in tampered OMR sheet list moves HC, files defamation case

Kolkata: Teacher named in tampered OMR sheet list moves HC, files defamation case

UP Madrasas to provide modern education

UP Madrasas to provide modern education

Himachal CM donates salary for students' education

Himachal CM donates salary for students' education