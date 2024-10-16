UP: Candidates In Prayagraj Protest For One-Day UPPSC Exams, Flood Social Media with #uppcs_oneshift_onedayexam

X |

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has rescheduled the date for the UPPCS 2024 preliminary exam. It will now happen on 7 and 8 December, 2024. This change was made from the original schedule in the last week of October. As per the notification, the exam will take place in a two day shift to accommodate nearly six lakh candidates who have registered to take the test.

Protests have broken out

Right before the PCS and RO ARO exams, students in Prayagraj started to protest against the decision to hold the exams over two days using a normalisation pattern. They worry this method might cause differences in the paper, which could put some candidates at a disadvantage.

Students in Prayagraj have started a hashtag movement on the X ( formerly known as twitter). They demand a one-shift single-day preliminary exam. The campaign has already gotten over 150,000 supporters and is popular with the hashtag #uppcs_oneshift_onedayexam.

हजारों अभ्यर्थी स्पीड पोस्ट/रजिस्ट्री कर चुके हैं, कम्फर्ट जोन से निकलकर आप भी कर दीजिए।



इसके अलावा आज और कल मेल से X (ट्विटर) से भी कैम्पेन जारी रखिए,

नॉर्मलाइजेशन कमोबेश कैंसर की तरह है, इसका स्टेज शुरू होने से पहले ही खत्म करना होगा।🙏#uppsc_oneshift_onedayexam pic.twitter.com/RCa8aumxHd — Abhishek Mishra (@abhishekmisra29) October 16, 2024

The candidates say the UPPSC had earlier stated that the exam would be just a one-day affair. If that is the way the exam is conducted, some might go to court that will further delay the process of recruitment.

छात्रों को ये बात ध्यान में रखनी होगी कि यदि UPPSC की परीक्षाओं को एक से अधिक दिन मे कराए जाने को लेकर अध्यादेश यदि विधान सभा में दिसम्बर में पारित हो गया तो प्रारम्भिक परिक्षा का परिणाम तुक्के पर ही निकलेगा जिसकी कोई पारदर्शिता नहीं होगी इसलिए सभी छात्र एक साथ हो इसका विरोध करे — Manjul Mayank (@manjul_08) October 16, 2024

Candidates from every district participated in the peaceful protest, utilising mass speed post and email to convey their views to all relevant departments through letters.

The RO and ARO Preliminary Exam has been rescheduled on December 22-23, 2024, because the earlier exam was canceled following a paper leak. PCS Pre 2024 examination was also rescheduled from the previous date of 26-27 October, 2024, as the examination centers were not available.



Students have protested against the changes. According to reports, 576,000 aspirants appear for the PCS Pre-exam and more than one million applicants have enrolled for the RO and ARO Preliminary Examination 2023.