 UP: Candidates In Prayagraj Protest For One-Day UPPSC Exams, Flood Social Media with #uppcs_oneshift_onedayexam
The UPPCS 2024 preliminary examination has been postponed again to December 7 and 8, 2024, and will take place over two days. Nearly six lakh candidates are against this decision because they are concerned about potential differences in exam difficulty. In Prayagraj, protests have taken place, with students requesting that the exam be held on a single day.

Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has rescheduled the date for the UPPCS 2024 preliminary exam. It will now happen on 7 and 8 December, 2024. This change was made from the original schedule in the last week of October. As per the notification, the exam will take place in a two day shift to accommodate nearly six lakh candidates who have registered to take the test.

Protests have broken out

Right before the PCS and RO ARO exams, students in Prayagraj started to protest against the decision to hold the exams over two days using a normalisation pattern. They worry this method might cause differences in the paper, which could put some candidates at a disadvantage.

Students in Prayagraj have started a hashtag movement on the X ( formerly known as twitter). They demand a one-shift single-day preliminary exam. The campaign has already gotten over 150,000 supporters and is popular with the hashtag #uppcs_oneshift_onedayexam.

The candidates say the UPPSC had earlier stated that the exam would be just a one-day affair. If that is the way the exam is conducted, some might go to court that will further delay the process of recruitment.

Candidates from every district participated in the peaceful protest, utilising mass speed post and email to convey their views to all relevant departments through letters.

The RO and ARO Preliminary Exam has been rescheduled on December 22-23, 2024, because the earlier exam was canceled following a paper leak. PCS Pre 2024 examination was also rescheduled from the previous date of 26-27 October, 2024, as the examination centers were not available.

Students have protested against the changes. According to reports, 576,000 aspirants appear for the PCS Pre-exam and more than one million applicants have enrolled for the RO and ARO Preliminary Examination 2023.

