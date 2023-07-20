 UP BTech Counselling 2023: Registration Starts From July 24 At uptac.admissions.nic.in
UP BTech Counselling 2023: Registration Starts From July 24 At uptac.admissions.nic.in

The counselling process will be conducted in seven rounds. The registration process will be starting on July 24 and will end on August 5, 2023, by 3 PM. As per the schedule allocation, the results will be out on August 14, 2023.

FPJ Education Desk | Updated on: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) is conducting the Uttar Pradesh Technical; admission counselling for BTech Admission 2023. The University released the counselling dates for Btech counselling on July 19, 2023. Candidates can visit the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in, once the registration process begins.

Following that, the counselling process will be conducted in seven rounds. The registration process will start on July 24 and will end on August 5, 2023, by 3 PM. As per the schedule allocation, the results will be out on August 14, 2023.

Steps to Register for UP BTech Counselling 2023:

1. Visit the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in

2. Click on the new registration link on the homepage

3. Then enter the details and upload the required and lock the choices

4. Pay the fees and then proceed the choice filling and lock the choices

5. Submit and take the printout of the form

UP BTech Counselling 2023 - Documents Required:

1. Class 10 and 12 passing certificate and mark sheet

2. Domicile certificate/Rural weightage certificate (if applicable)

3. JEE Main scorecard and admit card

4. Category certificate (if applicable)

5. Character certificate (issued by the head of the institution last attended)

6. Income certificate (for EWS candidates)

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Published on: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
