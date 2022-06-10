UP Boards results to be announced soon; click to check passing marks

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) UP Board class 10 and class 12 results are expected to be released on June 15. It is also speculated that the UP Board will release both, the UP 10th and 12th Board Results, 2022, on the same day.

Once the result is declared, students can check their scores on: upresults.nic.in OR upmsp.edu.in

It is said that students will also receive their UP Board class 10 and 12 results via email on their registered IDs. To prepare for the same, the UP board has been organizing e-mail IDs of students from each district. The process of creating email IDs of more than 47 lakh students of class 12th and class 10th in various districts is being carried out by the UP Board as well.

It is the first time that the UPMSP 10th and 12th results, 2022, to the students via email by the board. However, to make the transition easier, the board will also be releasing the class 10 and 12 results on the official websites.

Passing Marks:

Candidates must obtain at least 33% in all topics in order to pass the Uttar Pradesh Board exams. Candidates who do not achieve the minimal passing score will be required to take the UP Board compartment examinations.

To check the UP 10th and 12th Board Results from the websites:

Go to the official websites of UPMSP: Upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in Open the link that says 'UPMSP UP Board result' on the homepage. Fill in all of the required information accurately, including your school code and board examination roll number. Select 'Submit' and the scores will be shown on your screen.