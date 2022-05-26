UP board results will now be sent to student emails

IStocks

Uttar Pradesh: According to certain media reports, students will receive their UP Board class 10 and 12 results via email on their registered IDs. To prepare for the same, the UP board has been organising e-mail IDs of students from each district. The process of creating email IDsof more than 47 lakh students of class 12th and class 10th in various districts is being carried out by the UP Board as well.

It is the first time that the UPMSP 10th 12th results 2022 to the students via email by the board. However,to make the transition easier,, the board will also release the class 10 and 12 results on the official websites.

The UP Board Class 10th and 12th result are expected to be announced in the first week of June 2022 by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). However, no official confirmation has been given regarding the date and time for the declaration of the result. Once released, students can refer to the official websites - upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

