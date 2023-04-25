 UP Board Results today: UPMSP Class 10, 12 results expected shortly at upmsp.edu.in
UP Board Results today: UPMSP Class 10, 12 results expected shortly at upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh high school and intermediate results will be announced on the official UPMSP websites at - websiteupresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
To pass the UP Board Result 2023 for Class 10 and 12, students must achieve at least 33% in all subjects. | Unsplash (Representative Image)

UPMSP Results 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce UP Board Results 2023 today, on Tuesday, April 25, at 01:30 pm.

The Uttar Pradesh high school and intermediate results will be announced on the official UPMSP websites at - websiteupresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. 

article-image

To download UPMSP 2023 Class 10, 12 results:

  • Visit the official UPMSP websites at upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in

  • Select the exam result link for Class 10 (high school), Class 12 (intermediate) results 2023.

  • Type in the necessay credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth

  • Click on submit. The UP board result will appear on the screen.

  • Download and save the result for future reference.

The Class 10, and 12 board exam was conducted from February 16 to March 3 for Class 10 and February 16 to March 4 for Class 12.

This year, 58,85,745 candidates registered for the High School and Intermediate exams of which 31,16,487 were Class 10 students and 27,69,258 were Class 12 students.

The evaluation process for UP board exams had started on March 18 and concluded on April 1. 

article-image

