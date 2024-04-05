UP Board Result: Parents, Students Warned Against Fraudulent Calls Claiming To Increase Marks |

Parents and students were advised not to fall for bogus calls today by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). The board stated that it is aware that demands for higher exam scores for the Uttar Pradesh board's Class 10 and Class 12 may be made to parents and pupils. Parents and kids have been urged by UPMSP to report suspicious calls to the board and to avoid falling for them.

In a notification distributed by Dibyakant Shukla, Secretary of the Madhyamik Siksha Parisad (UP BOARD) Department of Education, it is said that these con artists are attempting to extract money from parents and kids by claiming to be able to pass the UP Board exams or to raise marks.

Exams for classes 10 and 12 were administered by the Uttar Pradesh board between February 22 and March 9. There were two shifts for the exams: morning and afternoon.

55,25,308 candidates enrolled in total for the 2024 test; 29,47,311 of them were registered for the high school exam and 25,77,997 for the intermediate exam.

At 116 assessment centres for class 12 exams and 131 evaluation locations for high school answer sheets, the UP board 2024 result evaluation procedure is now complete. 83 government-aided secondary schools and 177 non-government-aided schools made up the total of 260 evaluation centres.

The official date of the 2024 UP Board Class 10 and 12 results announcement has not yet been announced, although it is anticipated to occur around April 15, 2024.

