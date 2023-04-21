UP Board Result 2023: When will UPMSP announce class 10, 12 results at results.upmsp.edu.in?

Representational image |

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the results for Class 10, 12 boards at results.upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

According to various reports, the results could be announced by April 27 on the official websites, though there has been no official confirmation on the same yet.

Students have to score more than 33% to clear the class 10, 12 exams failing which they will have to appear for the compartment exams.

More than 58 lakh students appeared for the UP board exams this year.