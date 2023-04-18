 UP Board result 2023: UPMSP class 10, 12 scorecard to be out soon at upmsp.edu.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP Board result 2023: UPMSP class 10, 12 scorecard to be out soon at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board result 2023: UPMSP class 10, 12 scorecard to be out soon at upmsp.edu.in

The evaluation process for this year's Uttar Pradesh Board exams concluded on March 31, and the students' scores are now being calculated. In order to evaluate the 3.19 crore answer papers, UPMSP enlisted 1,43,933 expert examiners.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
Last year, the CBSE had declared the CBSE exam result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 on July 22, 2022. | Representational Pic ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) will soon publish the results for the Class 10 and 12 board exams that took place between February 16 and March 4, 2023. It is expected that the results for the high school and intermediate board exams will be announced by UPMSP on or before April 27, and students can access their scores on the official website of the board, upmsp.edu.in.

Read Also
CBSE results 2023: steps to check class 10, 12 results at cbse.gov.in
article-image

To Pass the Uttar Pradesh Board exams in 2023, a minimum score of 33 per cent is required. Students who do not pass one or more subjects are required to take compartment exams.

The evaluation process for this year's Uttar Pradesh Board exams concluded on March 31, and the students' scores are now being calculated. In order to evaluate the 3.19 crore answer papers, UPMSP enlisted 1,43,933 expert examiners. The total number of answer sheets for class 10 and class 12 students was approximately 1.86 crore and 1.33 crore, respectively.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

APSCHE to end registration process for AP ICET 2023 tomorrow; apply at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

APSCHE to end registration process for AP ICET 2023 tomorrow; apply at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

WB teachers' scam: HC directs CBI probe against another TMC's MLA

WB teachers' scam: HC directs CBI probe against another TMC's MLA

UP Board result 2023: UPMSP class 10, 12 scorecard to be out soon at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board result 2023: UPMSP class 10, 12 scorecard to be out soon at upmsp.edu.in

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Students ask PM Modi to defer medical entrance test

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Students ask PM Modi to defer medical entrance test

Indian student from Gujarat dies in car crash in Australia

Indian student from Gujarat dies in car crash in Australia