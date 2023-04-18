UP Board result 2023: UPMSP class 10, 12 scorecard to be out soon at upmsp.edu.in

Last year, the CBSE had declared the CBSE exam result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 on July 22, 2022. | Representational Pic ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) will soon publish the results for the Class 10 and 12 board exams that took place between February 16 and March 4, 2023. It is expected that the results for the high school and intermediate board exams will be announced by UPMSP on or before April 27, and students can access their scores on the official website of the board, upmsp.edu.in.

To Pass the Uttar Pradesh Board exams in 2023, a minimum score of 33 per cent is required. Students who do not pass one or more subjects are required to take compartment exams.

The evaluation process for this year's Uttar Pradesh Board exams concluded on March 31, and the students' scores are now being calculated. In order to evaluate the 3.19 crore answer papers, UPMSP enlisted 1,43,933 expert examiners. The total number of answer sheets for class 10 and class 12 students was approximately 1.86 crore and 1.33 crore, respectively.