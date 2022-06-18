UP Board Class 12 result 2022 link activated, here's how to check at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 12th Result: At 4 p.m. today, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)released the UP Board 12th result. upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in will have the Uttar Pradesh board results.

The intermediate or class 12 result for over 24 lakh students was announced today by the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education. On the websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and results.gov.in, students can verify their results.

Students can check their UP Board 12th result using their roll number and school code using the instructions below once it is announced.

Here's how to check result:

Go to the officials websites upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

Select UPMSP 12th Result 2022 on the homepage

Enter your roll number and school code.

The UP Board 12th result will be displayed.

Download it and take a printout for future.

Students can also check UP Board Result 2022 via SMS.

SMS - UP12ROLLNUMBER - to 56263.