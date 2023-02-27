e-Paper Get App
UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP detains 65 'fake' candidates as lakhs of students skip exams over NSA warning

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), which is conducting the board exams, is set to use the National Security Act (NSA) 1980 on students, who have cheated in the board exams.

Representational image |

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh board officials have so far detained 65 proxy candidates throughout the state in cities such as Hardoi, Agra, Khurja, and other districts as the board exams for Class 10 and 12 commenced on February 16.

Additionally, 34 students were detained for copying in the state's board exams. Over 6.5 lakh students have dropped out of taking the exam, according to reports, owing to stringent rules against cheating.

Local intelligence, special task forces, etc, are keeping a strong vigil over the examinations to ensure a fair and smooth process.

The UPMSP class 10 exams will end on March 3, with class 12 ending on March 4.

article-image

