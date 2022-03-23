UP Board exam 2022 to begin from March 24, check time table here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, will hold the UP Board Exam 2022 beginning March 24, 2022. The Class 10 and 12 examinations in the state will begin on March 24, 2022 and end on April 12, 2022. Candidates can view the timetables for the 10th and 12th grades on the UPMSP website, upmsp.edu.in.

For Class 10 and Class 12, the examination will be held offline in the state. This year's board exams will be held in 8873 examination centres across the state.

Click here to view the timetable of UP Board exams.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 12:01 PM IST