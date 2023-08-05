UP Board Compartment Result 2023 Soon; UPMSP To Release Results Here

UP Board Compartment Result 2023 | Representational Pic

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the Class 10th and 12th compartment results 2023 on its official website at results.upmsp.edu.in. Once declared, students can check their scores using roll numbers. The official website to check UP Board Compartment results is results.upmsp.edu.in. The High school and intermediate improvement /compartment examinations were held in July across 96 centres in the state. As many as 93.86 per cent of the candidates who had registered for these exams appeared.

Read Also Bihar: Education Dept Urges Authorities To Speed Up Inspections Of Educational Institutions

"Out of the total 18,400 candidates who registered for the high school improvement/compartment exams held in the morning shift, 1,624 candidates didn’t take them. Likewise, out of the total 26,269 candidates who registered for the intermediate compartment exam, 1,120 remained absent," UPMSP Secretary Dibyakant Shukla said.

Steps to check UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment results 2023:

Go to results.upmsp.edu.in.

Open the Class 10 or Class 12 Compartment exam result link.

Enter the required details and login.

Check and download your result.

Take a printout of the page for future uses.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)