UP Board class 12 English paper 2022 cancelled, Here's why

UP Board class 12 English examination which was scheduled to be held today 3.30.2022 at 2 pm has been cancelled in 24 districts due to the paper leak.

Owing to the cancellation, the exam will be held again with better anti-cheating measures and stricter supervision. However, the dates of the revised exam are yet to be released.

"Due to a paper leak, the Intermediate English paper scheduled for today 30.3.2022 at 2 pm in the following 24 districts only have been cancelled. The exam will take place as scheduled in the rest of the districts," said UPMSP in an official notice.

ALSO READ UP Board English paper cancelled in 24 districts due to paper leak

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 01:45 PM IST