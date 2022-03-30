UP Board class 12 English paper 2022 cancelled, Here's why

UP Board class 12 English examination which was scheduled to be held today 3.30.2022 at 2 pm has been cancelled in 24 districts due to the paper leak.
Owing to the cancellation, the exam will be held again with better anti-cheating measures and stricter supervision. However, the dates of the revised exam are yet to be released.
"Due to a paper leak, the Intermediate English paper scheduled for today 30.3.2022 at 2 pm in the following 24 districts only have been cancelled. The exam will take place as scheduled in the rest of the districts," said UPMSP in an official notice.Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 01:45 PM IST