UP Board Class 10 admit card out at upmsp.edu.in, exam on February 16; here's how to download

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board Class 10 admit card at upmsp.edu.in. Students can collect the admit cards from their respective schools.

The UP Board Class 10 exam is set to be held between February 16 to March 3, 2023. Hindi and Primary Hindi papers will be conducted on the first day of the exams.

While the first shift of the exams is from 8 AM to 11:15 AM, the second shift will be from 2 PM to 5:30 PM.

UPMSP Class 10 Board Exam: Here's how to download admit card

Go to upmsp.edu.in.

Click on the admit card link on homepage.

enter your login information.

UP Board Class 10 admit card will be available on the screen.

Download and take a printout.

