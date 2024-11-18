UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams May Start In March 2025; Check Key Update

UP Board Exams 2025 | Official Website

The UP Board Exam 2025 may start in March 2025 instead of the usual February because of the Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj which is expected to end on February 26.

According to Zee news, in light of the CM's particular focus on the Maha Kumbh's successful organisation, the UP board has chosen to hold the UPMSP 10th and 12th exams in 2025 after the religious festival.



The report also mentioned that the board is preparing for the board exams in a fast paced manner.

Zee news reported that exam centres are being finalised and that final preparations are underway for the UP Board exam.

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the UP Board Exam 2025 date sheet shortly. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the UP Board to keep updated with the time table.

UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 exam 2024

This year's UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 exams took place from February 22 to March 9, 2024. The first session will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 11:45 a.m. The second session will begin at 2 p.m. and end at 5:15 p.m.

How to download?

-Go to the Board of Uttar Pradesh's official website, UPMSP.

-Click on the link to the UP Board exam table for 2025.

-The class 10 and 12 schedule PDF will appear after you click on the link.

-Students will be able to download the PDF using this.