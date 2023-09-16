 UP: Bike-Borne Teacher Hit By Truck On The Way To School, Dies
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP: Bike-Borne Teacher Hit By Truck On The Way To School, Dies

UP: Bike-Borne Teacher Hit By Truck On The Way To School, Dies

Mohammad Akhjal (51), a teacher in the Composite School located in Ten Shah Alamabad village, was on his way to the school on his motorcycle when a truck hit him from behind near Rampur Maduki village on Tenwa Nara Road, said Abhishek Kumar, Circle Officer of Manjhanpur.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
article-image
UP: Bike-Borne Teacher Hit By Truck On The Way To School, Dies | ANI

Kaushambi: A man was killed after a truck hit the motorcycle he was driving in Manjhanpur police station area here on Saturday, police said.

Mohammad Akhjal (51), a teacher in the Composite School located in Ten Shah Alamabad village, was on his way to the school on his motorcycle when a truck hit him from behind near Rampur Maduki village on Tenwa Nara Road, said Abhishek Kumar, Circle Officer of Manjhanpur.

He came under the wheels of the truck killing him on the spot, police said.

The body of the deceased teacher has been sent for post-mortem. The truck along with the driver has been taken into custody by the police and further legal action is being taken in the matter, the CO said. 

Read Also
Mumbai: Fireman Injured In Road Accident At Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road, Driver Held
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Somaiya Vidhyadhar University's 2nd Convocation 2023 Celebrates 2088 Graduates Along With Indian...

Somaiya Vidhyadhar University's 2nd Convocation 2023 Celebrates 2088 Graduates Along With Indian...

UP: Bike-Borne Teacher Hit By Truck On The Way To School, Dies

UP: Bike-Borne Teacher Hit By Truck On The Way To School, Dies

AIIMS Delhi, Munich-based University Sign Non-Binding MoU For Collaborative Endeavours

AIIMS Delhi, Munich-based University Sign Non-Binding MoU For Collaborative Endeavours

Will Abide By SC Observation On VC Issue: Bengal Education Minister

Will Abide By SC Observation On VC Issue: Bengal Education Minister

Naga Students Appeal To Union Government To Include Local Dialects For Recruitment Of Postal...

Naga Students Appeal To Union Government To Include Local Dialects For Recruitment Of Postal...