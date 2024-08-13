UP BEd JEE 2024: Counselling Registration Begins Today, Apply Now | Representative Image

The Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) counselling registration has been launched by the Bundelkhand University, Jhansi today, August 13.

By accessing the official website, bujhansi.ac.in, interested and qualified applicants can complete the UP BEd JEE 2024 counselling registration form.

Registration Fees

The registration method requires candidates to pay a UP BEd JEE 2024 counselling cost. The counselling fee for UP BEd JEE 2024 is Rs 750. The UP BEd JEE 2024 seat acceptance fee is Rs 5,000, per the official booklet. Online payment options for the UP BEd JEE 2024 counselling cost include credit, debit, UPI, and net banking.

Important Dates

According to the schedule for UP BEd JEE 2024 counselling, choice-filling will start tomorrow, on August 14. August 19 is the deadline for UP BEd JEE 2024 counselling registration. August 20 is the deadline for choice filling.

On August 21, the UP BEd JEE 2024 seat allocation result will be revealed. By August 24, candidates must download the allotment letter, pay the acceptance fee, and confirm their admission.



Registration opens on August 25 as per the timetable for the UP BEd JEE counselling 2024 round 2. By August 31st, candidates must submit the registration form. The second round of the UP BEd JEE 2024 application process will open on August 26 and close on September 1. On September 2, the UP BEd JEE 2024 round 2 seat allocation result will be released. September 8 is the date for seat acceptance and fee payment, according to the UP BEd JEE counselling schedule 2024.

