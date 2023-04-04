UP BEd JEE 2023 registration closes tomorrow, April 5; Apply at bujhansi.ac.in

UP BEd JEE 2023 registration closes | Representative Image

UP B.Ed JEE 2023 application registration has closes tomorrow, April 5. However, the application with a late fee can be submitted up to April 10, 2023.

The Registration was earlier extended by the Bundelkhand University. Earlier, the last date to submit the online application for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Exam 2023 was March 4, 2023.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at www.bujhansi.ac.in.

UP BEd JEE 2023: Important Dates

Online application registration starts: February 10, 2023

Last date to apply online (Without Late Fee): April 5, 2023

Last date of Form Submission (With Late Fee): April 10, 2023

Admit Card release date: April 17, 2023

Entrance Examination Date: April 24, 2023

UP BEd JEE result 2023: April 30, 2023UP

BEd JEE 2023: Application Fee

Application Fee (without Late Fee up to 5th April 2023)

General and OBC candidates: Rs 1400

SC and ST: Rs 700

Application Fee (with Late Fee from April 6 to 10, 2023)

General and OBC candidates: Rs 2000

SC and ST of UP only: Rs 1000

The eligibility criteria for UP B.Ed JEE include a Bachelor's degree from a recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks.

Direct link to apply online

Steps to apply for UP B.Ed JEE:

Visit the official website of UP B.Ed JEE at bujhansi.ac.in

Click on the "UP B.Ed JEE 2023" link.

Register yourself by providing basic details like name, email ID, mobile number, etc. You will receive a registration number and password on your registered mobile number and email ID.

Login using your registration number and password.

Fill the application form with your personal, educational, and other required details.

Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature as per the specified dimensions and size.

Pay the application fee online.

Verify all the details filled in the application form before submitting it.

Submit the application form and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.