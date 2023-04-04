UP BEd JEE 2023 registration closes tomorrow, April 5; Apply at bujhansi.ac.in

UP B.Ed JEE 2023 application registration has closes tomorrow, April 5. However, the application with a late fee can be submitted up to April 10, 2023.
The Registration was earlier extended by the Bundelkhand University. Earlier, the last date to submit the online application for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Exam 2023 was March 4, 2023.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at www.bujhansi.ac.in.
UP BEd JEE 2023: Important Dates
Online application registration starts: February 10, 2023
Last date to apply online (Without Late Fee): April 5, 2023
Last date of Form Submission (With Late Fee): April 10, 2023
Admit Card release date: April 17, 2023
Entrance Examination Date: April 24, 2023
UP BEd JEE result 2023: April 30, 2023UP
BEd JEE 2023: Application Fee
Application Fee (without Late Fee up to 5th April 2023)
General and OBC candidates: Rs 1400
SC and ST: Rs 700
Application Fee (with Late Fee from April 6 to 10, 2023)
General and OBC candidates: Rs 2000
SC and ST of UP only: Rs 1000
The eligibility criteria for UP B.Ed JEE include a Bachelor's degree from a recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks.
Steps to apply for UP B.Ed JEE:
Visit the official website of UP B.Ed JEE at bujhansi.ac.in
Click on the "UP B.Ed JEE 2023" link.
Register yourself by providing basic details like name, email ID, mobile number, etc. You will receive a registration number and password on your registered mobile number and email ID.
Login using your registration number and password.
Fill the application form with your personal, educational, and other required details.
Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature as per the specified dimensions and size.
Pay the application fee online.
Verify all the details filled in the application form before submitting it.
Submit the application form and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.
