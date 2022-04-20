UP BEd 2022 exam to be held on July 6, check details here

The Combined BEd exam, to be conducted in Uttar Pradesh will be held on July 6. Further, for the candidates' convenience, the UP BEd exam will be heldin all the 75 districts so that the candidates would not face any commuting issues.

For 2022, Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, will conduct the UP Combined BEd.

As per the official data, the registration process for UP BEd 2022 began on April 18, 2022. The registration process for the same will close on May 15, 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:01 PM IST