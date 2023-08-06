UP: All Private Schools To Observe Closure On August 8 In Solidarity With Arrested Azamgarh School Principal

Students and parents are advised to contact the respective schools for more information | Representative Image

With a view of solidarity, private schools in Uttar Pradesh (UP) have decided to close their doors across CBSE, ICSE boards on August 8th to mark support for an Azamgarh school principal who was recently arrested. The decision is taken by the Unaided Private School Association meeting and shared in a press release by the Association. However, there is no holiday for government school students.

Following that, there is no official notice from the UP government concerning August 8. Parents are advised to get in touch with respective school authorities for more updates on closure.

The duo was arrested when a girl from their school jumped off the school building on Monday and died. The information was shared by Anil Agarwal, president of Unaided Private School Association, UP. In response, private school associations across the state have unanimously decided to suspend classes temporarily as a gesture of support.

Moreover, the Unaided Private School Association in a press release said that parents of the deceased girls are not listening anything and they threaten them to file an FIR on a slightest issue. “If a student takes any wrong step, the entire blame falls on the school management or on the principal or the teacher,” said the association in the press release.

In addition, the girl's father reported that the two police on Monday night, saying they had been “ill-treating" his daughter and had made her feel ashamed in front of those around her. According to authorities, more investigation is ongoing, and decisions will be made based on the available data.

Education authorities in the state have taken note of the development but have not issued any official statements at this point.

Read Also College Principal Arrested in K'taka for Sexually Assaulting Minor

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)