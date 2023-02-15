e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP: 7-year-old falls asleep, remains locked in school for 7 hours

UP: 7-year-old falls asleep, remains locked in school for 7 hours

The school staff went home without checking if any student was left behind after the school got over. When the seven-year-old did not reach home, his parents came to the school searching for him. They informed the police too.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
While searching for the kid, the police also reached the school and heard him weeping inside. | Pixabay(Representational Image)
Follow us on

Lucknow: A Class 3 student remained locked up in a government primary school for around seven hours in Parmeshwarpur under the Chargawan block of the district.

The school staff went home without checking if any student was left behind after the school got over.

When the seven-year-old did not reach home, his parents came to the school searching for him. They informed the police too.

Read Also
After IIT Bombay, student from Maharashtra dies by suicide at IIT Madras; classes cancelled after...
article-image

While searching for the kid, the police also reached the school and heard him weeping inside. The police broke open the school's lock and rescued the child.

According to reports, the 7-year-old boy fell asleep in his classroom and the staff locked the school and left without any checking.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai boy commits suicide in hostel room at IIT Madras
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

UP: 7-year-old falls asleep, remains locked in school for 7 hours

UP: 7-year-old falls asleep, remains locked in school for 7 hours

CBSE 2023 class 10, 12 board exams begin; over 38 lakh students to appear

CBSE 2023 class 10, 12 board exams begin; over 38 lakh students to appear

Navi Mumbai boy commits suicide in hostel room at IIT Madras

Navi Mumbai boy commits suicide in hostel room at IIT Madras

Over 4.6 lakh students received education loans to study abroad, says Finance Ministry

Over 4.6 lakh students received education loans to study abroad, says Finance Ministry

CBSE to conduct Class 10, 12 board exams from February 15 to April 5; read details here

CBSE to conduct Class 10, 12 board exams from February 15 to April 5; read details here