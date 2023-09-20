UP: 26 kids Fall Sick After Consuming Milk In Mid-day Meal At Ghaziabad School

26 kids fall ill after consuming milk in mid-day meal at UP school | akshayapatra.org

Ghaziabad: Twenty-six children fell ill after consuming milk during the mid-day meal at a primary school in Prem Nagar Colony of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Wednesday, said officials.

According to the officials, the milk triggered nausea and vomiting among the children, leading to their admission to the Loni Community Health Center.

Simultaneously, the families of the ailing children caused a commotion at the school and confronted the authorities.

In response to the incident, the government officials arrived at the scene. The police personnel were also there.

More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)