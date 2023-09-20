 UP: 26 kids Fall Sick After Consuming Milk In Mid-day Meal At Ghaziabad School
Simultaneously, the families of the ailing children caused a commotion at the school and confronted the authorities.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 06:26 PM IST
26 kids fall ill after consuming milk in mid-day meal at UP school | akshayapatra.org

Ghaziabad: Twenty-six children fell ill after consuming milk during the mid-day meal at a primary school in Prem Nagar Colony of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Wednesday, said officials.

According to the officials, the milk triggered nausea and vomiting among the children, leading to their admission to the Loni Community Health Center.

In response to the incident, the government officials arrived at the scene. The police personnel were also there. 

More details are awaited.

