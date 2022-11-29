e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP: 20 students injured as school bus overturns in Hapur

UP: 20 students injured as school bus overturns in Hapur

The incident took place in the Babugarh area when the bus of GDP School, carrying 40 children, lost control and overturned.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
(Representative Photo) |
Follow us on

Hapur: Twenty students were injured when a school bus in which they were travelling overturned here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the Babugarh area when the bus of GDP School, carrying 40 children, lost control and overturned, SHO (Babugarh) Ajay Kumar Bisht said.

Read Also
Student crushed to death as bus rams into parked school van in Nagpur
article-image

Demanding immediate action against the school authorities, the parents of the children alleged the school bus was not in good condition, police said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

UPSC 2022: Civil services mains result soon; check details here

UPSC 2022: Civil services mains result soon; check details here

UP: 20 students injured as school bus overturns in Hapur

UP: 20 students injured as school bus overturns in Hapur

Boy identified as reincarnation of head of Nyingma school of Tibetan Buddhism becomes monk

Boy identified as reincarnation of head of Nyingma school of Tibetan Buddhism becomes monk

US university-led study sounds caution on chemotherapy drug for Cancer

US university-led study sounds caution on chemotherapy drug for Cancer

Here's how India's French learners can benefit from new Canada initiative

Here's how India's French learners can benefit from new Canada initiative