UP: JEECUP Registration Deadline Extended Again at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Registration 2023 | Representative image

While the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has made two extensions already, in the latest update, the council has reopened the application window. The deadline for the registration of Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) Uttar Pradesh has been extended till June 15, 2023.

Who can apply:

1. Indian national plus a resident of Uttar Pradesh

2. The candidates must have finished their 10th or 12th grades from Uttar Pradesh board-accredited institutions.

3. The exam has no upper age limit, although candidates must be at least 14 years old on July 1, 2023.

Application Fee:

Candidates falling under the general or OBC category must pay a fee of Rs. 300. Candidates falling into the category of SC and ST, the application fee is Rs. 200. From June 11 to 15, candidates will be able to revise their applications.

Soon after the UP Polytechnic exam registration process ends, the JEECUP 2023 admit card will be released. The download link for the admit card will be made available at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

For other details about eligibility criteria, the selection process and exam-related queries, candidates can go through the official notification.

Steps to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic):

Go to the official website — https://jeecup.admissions.nic.in/

Click "Apply for Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic)" on the homepage

Fill out the application form, add your documents, pay the cost, and submit it

Keep a printout for future reference.

Candidates who previously submitted their JEECUP 2023 application form will get a chance to make changes.