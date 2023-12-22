Unrecognized Schools In Prayagraj Fined Rs 1 Lakh

Representational image |

According to a recent development, 221 elementary and upper primary schools in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh are not officially recognized. The state basic education department officials stated on Tuesday that the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA)-Prayagraj has taken firm action against these schools, sending letters and fining each establishment Rs 1 lakh.

BSA-Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari affirmed that each of the designated schools would be subject to a fine of Rs one lakh. According to the officials, the proprietors of the schools have been given a deadline of seven days to pay the penalty. If the issues are not resolved within the allotted period, higher authorities will be notified and a recovery process similar to the collection of land revenue would begin.

Many of these institutions have disregarded prior warnings and opportunities to either close or receive the appropriate recognition. As a result, a severe fine of Rs 1 lakh has been levied along with clear directives to cease operations right away. An effective deterrent against non-compliance is the daily punishment of Rs 10,000 imposed on any school found to be in operation during this time.

Pervasive problem

The BSA-Prayagraj list of unrecognized schools highlights a pervasive problem, with schools listed in different district development blocks. There are nine such schools in the city region, with three located in each of the development blocks Uruwa and Jasra and two in each of the blocks Shankargarh, Meja, and Kaudhiyara.

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department launched a larger effort that includes the current crackdown on unrecognized institutions. Notices were given on these schools months ago, giving them an opportunity to change their status by fulfilling the requirements set forth by the state government. The order was plain, according to the officials: keep the schools closed until the right recognition is received.