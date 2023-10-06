'Unparalleled Business Opportunities,' MBA In Malaysia Charms Bengaluru Native

Mohammed Furqan Ashai studied at Asia Business School, Kuala Lumpur. |

From the entrepreneurial spirit of Bangalore to the bustling roads of Kuala Lumpur, my journey has been one of relentless pursuit, strategic thinking, and embracing diverse opportunities. While the world knows Bangalore for its IT prowess, my roots are firmly planted in a family of entrepreneurs, many of whom never had the privilege of formal education. Yet, their business acumen was unparalleled, and it was in this environment that my passion for business was kindled.

From family business to aim for bigger goals

My formal introduction into the business realm began with a bachelor’s degree in business management, specialising in marketing. Post-graduation, I joined our thriving family business, where over a span of seven transformative years, I transitioned from an entry-level strategist to the VP of marketing & sales. This period honed my analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills. However, the more I delved into the intricacies of business operations, the more I found myself seeking a broader strategic perspective. I was constantly challenging the status quo, envisioning transformative strategies, and seeking answers to complex business questions.

This innate curiosity and the desire for a deeper understanding of business strategy led me to the Asia School of Business (ASB) in Kuala Lumpur, which has partnered with the prestigious MIT Sloan. While I had offers from other eminent business schools across various geographies, some even with substantial scholarships, the institute’s approach and its collaboration with MIT Sloan stood out. The program's hands-on approach, deeply rooted in real-world business scenarios, helps me cultivate rich collaborations with industry professionals and nurtures the ability to transform challenges into actionable insights.

‘Malaysia: Truly Asia’

But why Malaysia? Kuala Lumpur, with its vibrant blend of cultures and a plethora of business opportunities, beckoned me. The city's robust economic growth, combined with the presence of numerous global corporations, presented an ideal environment for honing my strategic and critical thinking skills. Moreover, my association with ASB not only anchored me in Kuala Lumpur but also provided a gateway to various other Southeast Asian countries, enriching my global perspective.

Advice for Indians wishing to study in Kuala Lumpur

For my fellow Indian students contemplating a journey to Kuala Lumpur, here's my advice: Embrace the city's diversity. It's not just a melting pot of cultures but also of opportunities. The practical experience that institutions like ASB offer, combined with the city's dynamic business environment, is unparalleled. However, as with any transition, challenges will arise. Stay resilient, be open to learning, and remember that every experience, good or bad, contributes to your growth.

In the heart of Kuala Lumpur, amidst its bustling streets and towering skyscrapers, I see a world brimming with opportunities, waiting to be explored and understood. As I navigate this landscape, I am fuelled by a passion for innovation, strategy, and a desire to make a lasting impact.

The author studied MBA at Asia School of Business in Malaysia.

