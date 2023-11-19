 University of Cambridge And British Council Collaborate On PhD Scholarship For Linguistics Research
University of Cambridge And British Council Collaborate On PhD Scholarship For Linguistics Research

The University of Cambridge and the British Council offer AHRC CDA doctoral studentships for linguistics research. Apply by Dec 5 for a chance to address language diversity gaps in Global South classrooms.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 07:21 PM IST
Cambridge and British Council Offer PhD Scholarship in Linguistics Research

The University of Cambridge, in partnership with the British Council, is now accepting applications for a prestigious AHRC CDA doctoral studentship. This opportunity falls under the Open-Oxford-Cambridge AHRC Doctoral Training Partnership and is slated to commence in October 2024.

Key Dates and Application Process:

Interested candidates have until December 5 to submit their applications for this PhD scholarship.

Applications can be submitted through the official website: [jobs.cam.ac.uk/job/43145/](https://jobs.cam.ac.uk/job/43145/).

Research Focus:

The studentship will be based in the Theoretical and Applied Linguistics Section within the Faculty of Modern and Medieval Language and Linguistics.

Research Objectives:

The selected PhD student will conduct original research aimed at addressing a crucial gap in recognizing and destigmatizing the use of multiple languages in the classrooms of linguistically diverse societies in the Global South.

Scholarship Details:

The AHRC CDA doctoral studentship offers an annual maintenance grant covering living costs (£18,622 stipend + £550 CDA allowance pa at current rates).

University tuition fees will be covered at the home fee level.

Additional funding is dedicated to supporting a fieldwork research period based at the British Council, India.

For international candidates, the fee gap between home and overseas rates will be covered by the University through internal co-funding.

