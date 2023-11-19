University of Cambridge And British Council Collaborate On PhD Scholarship For Linguistics Research

Cambridge and British Council Offer PhD Scholarship in Linguistics Research |

The University of Cambridge, in partnership with the British Council, is now accepting applications for a prestigious AHRC CDA doctoral studentship. This opportunity falls under the Open-Oxford-Cambridge AHRC Doctoral Training Partnership and is slated to commence in October 2024.

Key Dates and Application Process:

Interested candidates have until December 5 to submit their applications for this PhD scholarship.

Applications can be submitted through the official website: [jobs.cam.ac.uk/job/43145/](https://jobs.cam.ac.uk/job/43145/).

Research Focus:

The studentship will be based in the Theoretical and Applied Linguistics Section within the Faculty of Modern and Medieval Language and Linguistics.

Research Objectives:

The selected PhD student will conduct original research aimed at addressing a crucial gap in recognizing and destigmatizing the use of multiple languages in the classrooms of linguistically diverse societies in the Global South.

Scholarship Details:

The AHRC CDA doctoral studentship offers an annual maintenance grant covering living costs (£18,622 stipend + £550 CDA allowance pa at current rates).

University tuition fees will be covered at the home fee level.

Additional funding is dedicated to supporting a fieldwork research period based at the British Council, India.

For international candidates, the fee gap between home and overseas rates will be covered by the University through internal co-funding.

Read Also Pune: MIT ADT Honoured With Excellence In Employability Award By University Of Cambridge

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)