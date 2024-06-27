University Of Allahabad Releases PGAT 2024 Admit Card; Check Details Here!

Representative image

AU PGAT 2024: The Post Graduate Admission Test (PGAT) 2024 admit card has been made available by the University of Allahabad. The PGAT 2024 admit card can be downloaded by students who registered for the entrance exam by going to aupravesh2024.cbtexam.in, the official website. To view their admit card, they must enter their login information, including their password and ID.

"The proposed date for the Entrance Examination will be in the 3rd week of June 2024 and the results may be declared by 1 week of July 2024. The counselling for admission for different courses may start from the 3rd week of July 2024," read the notification.

No candidate will be permitted to enter the testing center under any circumstances if they do not have a valid admit card and original identification.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

GAT 2024-25 will be conducted for the following PG courses: PGAT- (32 courses, along with LL.B., M.Com. and LL.M.), and PGAT-II (24 courses including B.Ed., M.Ed., MBA (RD) & MBA) in addition to the professional courses (M.C.A., M.Sc. Food Tech., M.Voc. Media Studies and P.G.D.C.A.) offered by Institute of Professional Studies (IPS). The applicants are advised to go through the university website for detailed information about the courses.

The Entrance Test for PGAT-I, LL.B., M.Com. and LL.M. will be conducted in both online and offline mode. The Entrance Test for PGAT-lland IPS courses will be conducted in online mode only. The Entrance test will be conducted at different centres in following cities:

Online & Offline (both): Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi.

Online only: Bhopal, Kolkata, Patna and Thiruvanthpuram.

The maximum score for each of the PGAT 2024–25 courses will be 300, with only 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) allowed. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. In any case, candidates will not be permitted to take the exam at locations other than those designated for it. The use of any written or printed papers, calculators, cell phones, devices, or other electronic equipment is forbidden and will be regarded as an unfair method.