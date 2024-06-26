University Living And NISAU Partner To Support Indian Students In UK

AS photo

University Living and the National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU) have formed a strategic partnership to support Indian students pursuing higher education in the United Kingdom.

This cooperation was formed at the NISAU India UK Education Conference 2024 in London. The aim is to offer housing assistance and vital information to Indian students while they are studying in the UK.

NISAU and University Living will work together to ensure safe and secure housing for Indian students. By 2030, it is expected that 1 million students will benefit from this effort. Housing has become a concern in major destination markets due to high demand and rising living costs.

Saurabh Arora, Founder and CEO of University Living, highlighted the importance of this collaboration, saying, "Cultivating a global community starts with breaking down barriers and fostering inclusivity. We are pleased to announce our partnership with NISAU to empower Indian students pursuing their dreams in the UK."

Sanam Arora, Founder and Chair of NISAU, shared similar views, stating, "NISAU is excited to join forces with University Living to provide timely and authentic guidance and support around accommodation to Indian students. Finding safe and comfortable housing is one of the most important parts of a student’s journey. NISAU continues to act as the primary point of contact for Indian students in the UK who need information on how to find safe and affordable housing."

This partnership aims to address the challenges faced by Indian students in securing suitable housing in the UK and provide them with the necessary support for a successful educational experience.