University exams to be written in local languages even if course offered in English: UGC

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar | (PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla)

Mumbai: Furthering its plans of integrating regional languages into higher education, the University Grants Commission (UGC) is now making provisions for students to take their exams in regional languages even if the courses were being taught in English.

In a letter to all university's vice-chancellors on Wednesday, April 19, UGC Chief M. Jagadesh Kumar requested varsities to accept answer papers attempted in the local language notwithstanding the medium of instruction of the subject.

The letter also asked varsities to translate original writing into local languages and use them for ‘teaching-learning processes.’

As per UGC officials, this move aims to enhance student engagement in India and will help the country reach its target of reaching the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of 50% by 2035 from the current higher education enrollment ratio of 27%.

“It is encouraging to note that the teaching-learning process in local languages is also being promoted by higher education institutions in every state of our country. This has benefited students, particularly the socially and economically disadvantaged groups (SEDGs). However, the academic ecosystem generally continues to be English medium-centric,” said UGC Chief M. Jagadesh Kumar.

The UGC Chief has also asked all varsities to notify the commission about their discipline-wise list of study material available in the local languages, list of topics or courses translated into local languages, the availability of faculties who can translate into the local languages, and availability of local publishers.

The commission has further asked the universities to chalk out their plans about starting courses in regional languages and allowing their students to attempt exams in them too.