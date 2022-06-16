Universities to now institute 'Gender Champions': UGC

Representative Image

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has requested that all universities and affiliated colleges nominate 'Gender Champions' from among students who will lead efforts to make campuses more inclusive and spread gender sensitization as soon as possible. In addition, the apex regulatory authority for higher education in India has requested that schools complete the online compliance details.

"In order to increase the outreach for creating an environment that fosters equal treatment, the government envisages Gender Champions in all educational institutions across the country as responsible leaders," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in a letter to Vice-Chancellors and college principals.

Gender Champions can be both boys and girls above 16 years of age enrolled in educational institutions and will facilitate an enabling environment within their schools, colleges, and academic institutions where girls are treated with dignity and respect, he said.

"'You are, therefore, once again requested to ensure swift implementation of the 'Guidelines for Gender Champions in Educational institutions' in your university and also in the affiliated colleges in the best interest of students so as to achieve long-term sustainable change," he added

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has created a Gender Champion badge, which is available on its website as well as the MyGov portal, according to the statement.

Gender Champions must incorporate gender equality through group discussions, poster competitions, and debates, as well as identify and address gender disparities in the classrooms and organize awareness activities such as workshops and films, according to the rules. They are also expected to popularize women's helpline numbers, police, and medical helplines throughout institutions, as well as organize gender equality awareness tours to villages, blocks, districts, and towns. The UGC published the guidelines for the first time in 2015.

