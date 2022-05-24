Universities to hold convocations the Maharashtrian way - Minister Uday Samant

Nagpur: Uday Samant, Maharashtra’s Higher and Technical Education Minister announced this Tuesday that convocation ceremonies in the state’s universities will be conducted as per Maharashtrian tradition next year onwards.

While giving an address at the convocation ceremony at Government Polytechnic in Nagpur, Samant said convocation ceremonies should be conducted as per Maharashtrian tradition and not in the colonial way.

Convocation ceremonies are generally so long that many people literally go to sleep. Besides, the pin-drop silence during such events doesn't look good, he said. Starting next year, convocations will be conducted as per Maharashtrian tradition (Marathmola) with enthusiasm and fanfare, Samant said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 09:54 PM IST