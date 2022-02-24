'Universities shut down, opting for online classes,' say Indian students in Ukraine as Russia declares 'war'

Universities in Ukraine have now opted to continue with online classes for an indefinite period as tensions between Russia and Ukraine have led to scathing tensions in the East European country.

"Alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. Embassy will convey information as soon as such arrangements are finalized so that Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country," said the Indian Embassy in Ukraine in an advisory issued by them. The advisory also recommends that students carry passports and other necessary documents at all times.

“The University of Kyiv has shut down for today. We also have been told that there will be no online classes for the time being,” said a student studying at the University of Kyiv who came back to India a few days ago. Another student added that Lviv Medical University in Ukraine has also shifted to online classes for an unspecified period, though in an earlier statement by the university to its students, it required them to attend summer practicals between the months of June-July. Students studying in Dnipropetrovsk State Medical Academy say that information about their classes for the upcoming days would be conveyed later.

Many students who were supposed to travel back to India are seeing flights being cancelled as the Ukrainian airspace has been closed. After the Air India flight had departed from Delhi on Thursday morning, the Ukrainian authorities issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), which stated that flights of civil aircraft within Ukraine "are restricted due to potential hazard for civil aviation". Though the Indian authorities are reportedly activating alternate evacuation routes for the students and other nationals in Ukraine.

ALSO READ Students from Ukraine joke to keep their anxiety at bay as they land in India

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 04:48 PM IST