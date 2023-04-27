Universities should be ready to face new challenges: AICTE VP

28th Foundation Day function of Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University | File

Pune: Universities should be prepared to face new challenges in higher education in a rapidly changing world, expressed Vice President of All India Council for Technical Education Dr. Abhay Jere, addressing the 28th Foundation Day function of Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University.

The ceremony honoured senior social worker Shantilal Muttha and senior historian Dr. Jaysingrao Pawar with a lifetime achievement award presented by Dr. Jere and State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil.

Bharati Vidyapeeth's (Deemed to be University) Chancellor Dr. Shivajirao Kadam, secretary Dr. Vishwajit Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vivek Saoji, Executive Director of Bharati Hospital Dr. Asmita Jagtap, Working President Anandrao Patil, Registrar G. Jayakumar were also present at the ceremony.

Expressing his thoughts about the professions of the suture. Dr. Jere stated that there are going to be big changes in jobs in the coming time. "We are moving towards a giga-economy. It will not work once you get your degree as before. After every ten years, we have to keep learning new things. Teaching the young generation is a big challenge for today's teachers. We should be prepared for this."

Adding to his thoughts, State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said, "In today's era of competition, there is no substitute for innovation. Bharati Vidyapeeth is an educational institution created by Patangrao Kadam. Many leaders are taking over the educational institutes set up by others and becoming 'Maharshi' of the education field, but Patangrao Kadam has built Bharati Vidyapeeth with his own efforts."

Dr. Vishwajit Kadam furthered the ceremony by stating that Bharati Vidyapeeth has made a valuable contribution to social work by building bridges of communication between society and the university in the last 58 years with a sense of social commitment.

"The education sector is facing the new challenge of artificial intelligence. Due to the arrival of foreign universities, the universities here have to compete with international universities," commented Dr. Shivajirao Kadam. Shantilal Muttha added that value-added education initiatives should be implemented by Bharati Vidyapeeth in their schools.

Before the ceremony concluded, Dr. Jaisingrao Pawar said, "This award I got is an award for the thoughts of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj and Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil." The ceremony was formally brought to an end by Dr. Vivek Saoji and G. Jayakumar, who gave a vote of thanks.