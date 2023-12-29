Union Minister R K Singh Lays Foundation Stone For ICER Building At IISc

IISc Bangalore | Official Website

On Thursday, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, R K Singh, laid the foundation stone for the new Interdisciplinary Centre for Energy Research (ICER) building at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), according to a report by PTI. The Power Finance Corporation (PFC) is providing financial assistance of Rs 60.74 crore for the construction of the ICER building as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The proposed facility, spanning ground plus three floors, aims to replace the aging infrastructure currently housing ICER. The modern structure will feature laboratories, classrooms, seminar rooms, meeting spaces, a library, and computing facilities. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is undertaking the construction, scheduled for completion by March 2026.

ICER is actively engaged in research across various renewable energy domains, focusing on net-zero technology for green hydrogen generation, supercritical carbon dioxide (sCo2) for emissions reduction, power and turbine technology, and clean coal technology. Their research initiatives also include the development of hydrogen and biofuels from biomass, advanced batteries, energy storage systems, and sustainable technologies.

Speaking at the event, Minister Singh emphasized the goal of reducing fossil fuel consumption by 50% and increasing the country's renewable energy production capacity by 2030. He highlighted the target of adding an additional 25 GW of renewable energy generation capacity next year, requiring an investment of Rs 1.37 lakh crore.

Singh underscored the commitment to reducing carbon emissions and addressing the high demand in the power sector by implementing various measures to enhance production capacities. He stressed the importance of proactive preparation to maintain a balance between supply and demand in the power sector over the next 20-25 years.