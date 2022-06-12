Union Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar visits AIIMS Mangalagiri campus, slams officials over facilities

Union Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar | Photo: Twitter Image

Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences' Mangalagiri campus on Saturday and announced that post-graduate sessions would begin soon.

"Construction of the in-patient wards will soon be completed and thereupon we will start the PG courses. Right now, the undergraduate courses are being conducted here," the Union Minister of State told reporters on the occasion. She said AIIMS, Mangalagiri, was the first AIIMS facility to come up in south India and the institute has come up well.

The outpatient wing is doing quite well here. The services here are satisfactory. We will soon have trauma care facilities as well. The institute will be further developed in a phased manner," Ms Pawar said.

However, during her meeting with AIIMS staff, the Union minister became enraged about a number of difficulties, including the facility's lack of water supplies. She was perplexed as to why the officials here did not attempt to resolve the issue with the state administration or bring it to the attention of the federal government.

Ms Pawar also addressed issues about substandard outpatient care and asked staff to improve their efforts.

Later, the Union minister met with AP Health Minister V Rajini and senior officials at the state Health Commissioner's office to evaluate the execution of various health initiatives. Ms Bharati inquired about the National Health Mission's (NHM) execution in the state.

The minister informed Ms Pawar, about the village health clinics that are being created across AP and the family physician concept that is being implemented to guarantee that primary health care is available at people's doorstep. Doctors will visit every home at regular intervals under this plan.