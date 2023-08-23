Under MOE's New Curriculum Framework Students Can Appear For Board Exams Twice a Year

Representational Image | PTI

In a latest update under the new curriculum framework for school students, the Ministry of Education has announced that the board exams will now occur twice a year, offering students the opportunity to appear for exams two times a year. This is being brought under the new education policy. Notably, students will have the advantage of retaining their highest score among the attempts. The is confirmed by the news agency PTI.

According to the agency, "Board exams to be conducted twice a year, students will be allowed to retain best score," said the Ministry.

The Ministry of Education said, "Under new curriculum framework, class 11th and 12th students need to study two languages, at least one language must be Indian origin."

Apart from Board's decision to conduct board exams twice a year, students are allowed to retain best score. The Centre further said that class 11th and 12th students will have to study two languages. According to the New curriculum framework, textbooks will also be developed for 2024 academic session.

Joint Workshop of National Curriculum Framework Oversight and NSTC Committee

On Joint Workshop of National Curriculum Framework Oversight and NSTC Committee, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, "Under the guidance of Kasturirangan, the steering committee has prepared the curriculum for the new National Education Policy. They submitted to the government. The government gave it to the NCERT. NCERT has made two committees, National Oversight Committee and National Syllabus and Textbook Committee (NSTC). We expect both these committees to prepare a syllabus according to the requirements of the 21st century and based on original Indian thinking. We want them to prepare futuristic teaching and learning material for class 3 to 12. The first orientation meeting took place today. We are confident that at a time when the world is expecting a lot from India, when the PM has shown the dream of Amrut Kal to the nation, at such times, the new textbooks will fulfil those requirements."

Choice of subjects in classes 11,12 will not be restricted to streams, students to get the flexibility to choose.

Key factors of new curriculum are:

Class 11, 12 students need to study two languages and at least one language must be Indian.

Board exams will assess understanding and achievement of competencies over months of coaching and memorisation.

The curriculum framework, aligned with the National Education Policy, is prepared for the introduction of new textbooks for the 2024 academic session.

(with inputs from PTI)

