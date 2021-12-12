Unacademy to serve educational needs of other nations

Covid hit several key industries in the last 18-20 months, but online education grew as millions of students stayed home for remote learning. For Unacademy, it meant a 100 percent increase in its subscribers, and a massive rise in engagement across platforms.

Founded in 2015 by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in Bengaluru, Unacademy is now valued at $3.44 billion, having raised more than $858 million (including secondary share sales) to date.

The Ed-Tech platform currently has seven lakh active subscribers, more than 60,000 educators, and over 6.2 crore learners.

"Our goal and vision from the time of our inception have been to democratize high-quality education for everyone. We do that by bringing the best educators and content on our platform and ensuring it is accessible to everyone across the country with a seamless technology experience," Munjal, co-founder, and CEO said.

"Our internal goal for the next three years is to grow 10 times from where we stand currently," he added.

In the last few years, the number of Indian students using Ed-Tech products has doubled. The country's Ed-Tech market is projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2022, according to the latest report by RedSeer and Omidyar Network India.

Unacademy has seen monthly watch time minutes scaled to an all-time high of over one billion on its platform. In addition, it has a high learner base in tier 2 and 3 towns, and 70 percent of its learners come from small towns.

"As a long-term goal, we plan to grow beyond the test prep space in India and cater to the educational needs of other countries," Munjal said.

Unacademy offers a wide variety of courses across categories including test preparation, K12, and others. The government exams category makes up more than 30 percent of all active paid users.

"In addition to UPSC, Railways, State PSC, SSC, Bank, CET, Defence, Teaching, RBI and NABARD, we are planning to expand our portfolio and add additional courses as we grow our test preparation business," said Munjal.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 02:57 PM IST