 UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Registration Date Postponed; Applications Open from November 19
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUKSSSC Assistant Teacher Registration Date Postponed; Applications Open from November 19

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Registration Date Postponed; Applications Open from November 19

Eligible candidates can apply online between November 19 and December 15, 2024, via the official website sssc.uk.gov.in

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Representational Pic

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has announced a delay in the start of registration for the Assistant Teacher (Primary) and Assistant Teacher (LT) Computer Education posts under the Tribal Welfare Department, Uttarakhand. These positions will be filled through direct recruitment under Group 'C'. Eligible candidates can apply online between November 19 and December 15, 2024, via the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

Read Also
AIBE 19 Registration 2024 Closes Today At allindiabarexamination.com; Apply NOW!
article-image

Tentative exam date

The tentative exam date for these posts is February 23, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 27 vacancies: 15 for Assistant Teacher (Primary) and 12 for Assistant Teacher (LT) Computer Education. The examination will be conducted in objective format, either offline or online.

The salary ranges from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 for the Assistant Teacher (Primary) position and from Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 for the Assistant Teacher (LT) Computer Education role. Applicants must be between the ages of 21 to 42 years as of July 1, 2024, with age relaxation available for candidates from reserved categories.

FPJ Shorts
DOGE For India? RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka’s Poll Sets Social Media Abuzz With Top Leadership Choices; Check Who’s Leading The Charge
DOGE For India? RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka’s Poll Sets Social Media Abuzz With Top Leadership Choices; Check Who’s Leading The Charge
National Press Day 2024: History, Significance, Theme And All You Need To Know
National Press Day 2024: History, Significance, Theme And All You Need To Know
'Sharam Aani Chahiye': DCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar For Targetting His Wife Amruta Fadnavis Over Her Instagram Reels; Watch Video
'Sharam Aani Chahiye': DCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar For Targetting His Wife Amruta Fadnavis Over Her Instagram Reels; Watch Video
JKPSC CCE Prelims 2024 Registration Reopened; Apply by December 2
JKPSC CCE Prelims 2024 Registration Reopened; Apply by December 2

For more detailed information, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification.

Read Also
JEE Main 2025 Registration Delays: Students Express Anxiety Over Slow Applications
article-image

Steps to Register for UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Exam:

1. Visit the official UKSSSC website sssc.uk.gov.in.

2. Create a new account with your details (name, email, mobile).

3. Use the registration number and password to log in.

4. Complete the form with personal, educational, and professional details.

5. Upload required documents (photo, signature, certificates).

6. Select your preferred exam center.

7. Complete payment through available online methods.

8. Review and submit the form, then take a printout for reference.

9. Check the website for the admit card when available.

Make sure to complete the process before the application deadline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2024 Registration Reopened; Apply by December 2

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2024 Registration Reopened; Apply by December 2

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Registration Date Postponed; Applications Open from November 19

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Registration Date Postponed; Applications Open from November 19

Five Indians Selected As Rhodes Scholars For Studying At Oxford University In 2025

Five Indians Selected As Rhodes Scholars For Studying At Oxford University In 2025

UPPSC Protests Explained: Why Are Aspirants Angry And Commission’s Stand

UPPSC Protests Explained: Why Are Aspirants Angry And Commission’s Stand

CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus, Sample Paper, & Marking Scheme Released

CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus, Sample Paper, & Marking Scheme Released