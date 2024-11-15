UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Registration Date Postponed; Applications Open from November 19

Representative Image | Representational Pic

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has announced a delay in the start of registration for the Assistant Teacher (Primary) and Assistant Teacher (LT) Computer Education posts under the Tribal Welfare Department, Uttarakhand. These positions will be filled through direct recruitment under Group 'C'. Eligible candidates can apply online between November 19 and December 15, 2024, via the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

Tentative exam date

The tentative exam date for these posts is February 23, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 27 vacancies: 15 for Assistant Teacher (Primary) and 12 for Assistant Teacher (LT) Computer Education. The examination will be conducted in objective format, either offline or online.

The salary ranges from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 for the Assistant Teacher (Primary) position and from Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 for the Assistant Teacher (LT) Computer Education role. Applicants must be between the ages of 21 to 42 years as of July 1, 2024, with age relaxation available for candidates from reserved categories.

For more detailed information, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification.

Steps to Register for UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Exam:

1. Visit the official UKSSSC website sssc.uk.gov.in.

2. Create a new account with your details (name, email, mobile).

3. Use the registration number and password to log in.

4. Complete the form with personal, educational, and professional details.

5. Upload required documents (photo, signature, certificates).

6. Select your preferred exam center.

7. Complete payment through available online methods.

8. Review and submit the form, then take a printout for reference.

9. Check the website for the admit card when available.

Make sure to complete the process before the application deadline.