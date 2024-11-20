UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Opens; Apply Till December 15

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2024 | Official Website

For the positions of Assistant Teacher (LT) Computer Education and Assistant Teacher (Primary) in the Tribal Welfare Department of Uttarakhand, the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has begun accepting applications through Group 'C' direct recruitment. Until December 15, 2024, qualified applicants may now apply via the official website, sssc.uk.gov.in. The examination is tentatively scheduled on February 23, 2025.

Available vacancies

There are 27 available positions:

1. Assistant Teacher (LT) Computer Education: 12 positions

2. Assistant Teacher (Primary): 15 positions

Age limit

As on July 1, 2024, candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 42. Candidates from reserved categories are granted an age relaxation.

Application fees

The application fees for candidates in the Uttarakhand OBC and Unreserved categories is Rs 300. The application cost for candidates in the Uttarakhand SC, Uttarakhand ST, EWS, and PWD categories is Rs 150. Orphan candidates are not required to pay the application fee.

How to Register for the Assistant Teacher Exam of the UKSSSC:



1. Go to sssc.uk.gov.in, the official website of the UKSSSC.

2. Enter your information (name, email, and mobile number) to create a new account.

3. To log in, enter your password and registration number.

4. Fill out the form with your professional, academic, and personal information.

5. Upload the necessary files (picture, certificates, and signature).

6. Decide on the exam location of your choice.

7. Make the full payment using the online options.

8. After reviewing and submitting the form, print it off for your records.

9. When the admit card is available, check the website.



Be careful to finish the application process prior to the deadline.

Salary

Assistant Teacher (LT) Computer Education positions pay between Rs 44,900 and Rs 1,42,400, while Assistant Teacher (Primary) positions pay between Rs 35,400 and Rs 1,12,400.