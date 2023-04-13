Ukraine to allow Indian medical students to take qualification exam in India

More than 22,500 Indian students were studying in Ukraine before the war | Representational Pic

New Delhi: Indian medical students, who had returned home from war-torn Ukraine last year will be allowed to take a key examination from India.

Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister, Emine Dzhaparova conveyed the important message during her three-day visit to New Delhi.

"On the issue of Indian medical students, the Deputy foreign minister mentioned that Ukraine will allow foreign medical students to take the Unified State Qualification Exam in their country of domicile," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

The MEA issued a statement as Dzhaparova wrapped up her visit to India.

Around 19,000 Indian students were studying in Ukraine, who had to flee the country following the Russian invasion last year.

According to estimates, approximately 2,000 Indian students have gone back to Ukraine and they are residing mostly in the western part of the East European country.

The students who are still in India can join online classes and have the option to appear for the Unified State Qualification Exam (USQE) in India.

During the visit, the first deputy foreign minister held bilateral talks with Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the MEA and called on Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi.

The deputy foreign minister (Ukraine) also called for closer relations between Ukraine and India and suggested that India should recognize the dangers of allowing countries to push their agenda with "impunity."

"Dzhaparova, during her visit, highlighted Ukraine's desire to build a stronger and closer relationship with India," the MEA said.

Dzhaparova's visit to India would facilitate cooperation between the two countries," it said.

