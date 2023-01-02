e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUkraine-returned students upset over no accommodation; don't celebrate New Year

Ukraine-returned students upset over no accommodation; don't celebrate New Year

9,000 students pursuing medical courses in Ukraine did not celebrate 'New Year'.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
Ukraine-returned students upset over no accommodation; don't celebrate New Year | (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)
Follow us on

Lucknow: For medical students who returned from Ukraine after the outbreak of war, the New Year brings an uncertain future for them.

In fact, over 9,000 students pursuing medical courses in Ukraine did not celebrate 'New Year' because of the uncertain future.

Read Also
22,500 Indians, mostly students, returned to India from Ukraine: Meenakashi Lekhi informs Lok Sabha
article-image

R.B. Gupta, president of the Parents Association of Ukraine Medical Students, said that around 22,000 students had returned from Ukraine when war broke out between Russia and Ukraine.

Of these, 4,000 final year students were allowed to do internships in the Indian colleges. The rest were seeking accommodation from the National Medical Council (NMC) and the Central government in medical colleges in India. But the NMC refused, prompting the students to file a petition in the Supreme Court.

These students cannot go to Ukraine for offline classes and NMC will not consider their degrees to be valid if studies are done through online mode.

Meanwhile, around 9,000 students went to countries like Russia, Georgia, and Tajikistan to complete MBBS, spending around Rs 10 lakh annually.

"But those who have no money have no choice but to wait," said Gupta.

One such student from Kanpur, said, "The government should consider accommodating us. We will contribute to the economy after completing MBBS."

He further said, "Due to mental trauma, my family and I did not celebrate New Year."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Shark Tank India Season 2: How many judges went to IITs, IIMs or studied abroad? Learn here

Shark Tank India Season 2: How many judges went to IITs, IIMs or studied abroad? Learn here

USA records highest number of discrimination complaints from schools

USA records highest number of discrimination complaints from schools

Lucknow: School timings changed from 10am to 2pm amid cold wave

Lucknow: School timings changed from 10am to 2pm amid cold wave

Ukraine-returned students upset over no accommodation; don't celebrate New Year

Ukraine-returned students upset over no accommodation; don't celebrate New Year

Himachal Pradesh: Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu declares fund for higher education of orphan...

Himachal Pradesh: Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu declares fund for higher education of orphan...