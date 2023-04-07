UKPSC releases SI (Patwari/lekhpal) 2022 result at psc.uk.gov.in; steps to check

UKPSC releases SI (Patwari/lekhpal) 2022 result | Pixabay (Representational)

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022 result on April 06, 2023.

Those candidates who appeared for the Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam 2022 can check and download the UKPSC result online through the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.

Candidates can check their roll numbers in the result PDF uploaded by the UKPS, whose roll numbers have appeared in the list will have to appear for the Physical Measurement Test and for the round of Document Verification.

Along with the Patwari results, the Commission has also uploaded the UKPSC Patwari cut-off and UKPSC Patwari answer key on the official website.

Steps to check results for UKPSC Sub-inspector Patwari/Lekhpal

Visit the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Result link

In the new tab, click on link, ‘Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022.'

Download the pdf with title, 'Document verification and Physical Measurement Test List for Revenue Sub-Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022'

Check your roll number in the PDF list.

Download UKPSC Patwari 2023 result PDF and keep a hard copy of it for further reference.

UKPSC Patwari Cut-Off Marks 2023

The UKPSC has also released cut-off marks for SI Patwari/Accountant for Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, Uttarkashi among other regions.