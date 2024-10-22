 UKPSC PCS Mains Schedule 2024 OUT; Check Now!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUKPSC PCS Mains Schedule 2024 OUT; Check Now!

UKPSC PCS Mains Schedule 2024 OUT; Check Now!

On October 31, 2024, the PCS Mains 2024 admit card will be made available at psc.uk.gov.in.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
UKPSC PCS 2024 | Representational Pic

The Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Main Examination schedule 2024 (PCS Mains 2024) has been made public by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). There are 189 vacancies available for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Senior Subordinate Services Examination 2024, according to the UKPSC.

On October 31, 2024, the PCS Mains 2024 admit card will be made available at psc.uk.gov.in.

From November 16 to 19, the main exam will be administered in two shifts: from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The test will be administered at a number of locations in Haldwani City and Haridwar.

How to check?

-Go to psc.uk.gov.in, the official website.
-Click the link for the PCS Mains 2024 admission card on the homepage.
-Enter your login information and hit "Submit."

Read Also
UKPSC Announces Recruitment For 613 Lecturer Group C Posts: Registrations Start From Today, Check...
article-image

-Examine and obtain the admission card.
-Print off a copy for your records.

Screening process

FPJ Shorts
Bomb Scare: Over 50 Domestic & International Flights Receive Threats Today
Bomb Scare: Over 50 Domestic & International Flights Receive Threats Today
'If Election Commission Is Neutral, It Will Be Known To Whom The Money Belongs': Aaditya Thackeray On Seized ₹5 Crore At Nakabandi In Pune
'If Election Commission Is Neutral, It Will Be Known To Whom The Money Belongs': Aaditya Thackeray On Seized ₹5 Crore At Nakabandi In Pune
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Navi Mumbai BJP Chief Sandeep Naik Joins NCP Sharad Pawar Faction After Ticket Denied From Belapur
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Navi Mumbai BJP Chief Sandeep Naik Joins NCP Sharad Pawar Faction After Ticket Denied From Belapur
Mumbai: DRPPL Workshop Empowers Piyush Lavngare To Launch Successful Mobile Repair Business In Dharavi
Mumbai: DRPPL Workshop Empowers Piyush Lavngare To Launch Successful Mobile Repair Business In Dharavi

Candidates must go through a multi-stage selection procedure in order to be considered for various Group A and Group B positions. Candidates will have to pass a preliminary test. Candidates that are chosen will then move on to the main exam. Ultimately, an interview will take place, and the candidates' scores from the Mains exam and the interview will determine the selection.

Exam pattern


One-fourth (1/4) of the points allotted to a question will be subtracted for each wrong response or for choosing more than one response to a single question. The grades earned on the first question exam (General Studies) will determine the merit list.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UKPSC PCS Mains Schedule 2024 OUT; Check Now!

UKPSC PCS Mains Schedule 2024 OUT; Check Now!

Jammu & Kashmir JKPSC CCE Prelims Date 2024 Announced! Check Here

Jammu & Kashmir JKPSC CCE Prelims Date 2024 Announced! Check Here

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Check Details For 500 Vacancies

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Check Details For 500 Vacancies

Maharashtra Ladka Bhau Yojana 2024: All You Need To Know About The Scheme Aimed At Providing...

Maharashtra Ladka Bhau Yojana 2024: All You Need To Know About The Scheme Aimed At Providing...

RRB JE 2024: Application Status To Be OUT Tomorrow; Check Key Details

RRB JE 2024: Application Status To Be OUT Tomorrow; Check Key Details