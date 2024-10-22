UKPSC PCS Mains Schedule 2024 OUT; Check Now!

UKPSC PCS 2024 | Representational Pic

The Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Main Examination schedule 2024 (PCS Mains 2024) has been made public by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). There are 189 vacancies available for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Senior Subordinate Services Examination 2024, according to the UKPSC.



On October 31, 2024, the PCS Mains 2024 admit card will be made available at psc.uk.gov.in.

From November 16 to 19, the main exam will be administered in two shifts: from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The test will be administered at a number of locations in Haldwani City and Haridwar.

How to check?



-Go to psc.uk.gov.in, the official website.

-Click the link for the PCS Mains 2024 admission card on the homepage.

-Enter your login information and hit "Submit."

-Examine and obtain the admission card.

-Print off a copy for your records.



Screening process

Candidates must go through a multi-stage selection procedure in order to be considered for various Group A and Group B positions. Candidates will have to pass a preliminary test. Candidates that are chosen will then move on to the main exam. Ultimately, an interview will take place, and the candidates' scores from the Mains exam and the interview will determine the selection.

Exam pattern



One-fourth (1/4) of the points allotted to a question will be subtracted for each wrong response or for choosing more than one response to a single question. The grades earned on the first question exam (General Studies) will determine the merit list.