UKPSC Junior Engineer (JE) Final Results 2024 Announced; Check Now On ukpsc.gov.in

UKPSC Junior Engineer (JE) Final Results 2024 Announced | Imagesbazaar | Representative Image

The UKPSC Junior Engineer (JE) Final Result has been released by the Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). Registered candidates can access and download their results at ukpsc.gov.in, the Uttrakhand Public Service Commission's official website. The results have been made public in PDF format. The written (objective) examination was conducted on December 23, 24, 26, and 27, 2023.

The records verification includes the ranks and scores obtained by the candidates present and absent for the posts in the Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Examination 2023. The job location for the selected candidates will be Uttarakhand. This exam is being conducted in order to fill 1097 Junior Engineer (JE) posts.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Students need to enter their login details, such as registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.