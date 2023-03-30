 UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 releasing tomorrow at psc.uk.gov.in
Those who filled the application form can download the Uttarakhand Forest Guard Admit Card by visiting the website of the commission at psc.uk.gov.in, once it is available.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 | https://www.wti.org

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will be releasing the admit card for UKPSC Forest Guard exam on March 31, 2023.

Exam Date

UKPSC Exam 2023 for Forest Guard will be held on 09 April 2023 across 13 districts in the state.

Exam Timings

The time of the exam is from 11 AM to 01 PM. The candidates must download Uttarakhand Forest Guard Admit Card in order to appear for the exam.

The registration process started on October 21 and closed on November 11, 2023.

Vacancies

UKPSC to fill up 894 Forest Guard posts in the state.

Steps to download UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2022

Visit the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

Click on UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

