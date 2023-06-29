 UK University Set To Transition Into 100% Plant-Based Diet After Record-Breaking Vote
In November 2022, the University of Stirling in Scotland became the first institution to go plant-based, while Cambridge, Queen Mary University of London, Birmingham, and London Metropolitan have also joined in on the calls for a transition to a plant-based diet at the campus.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | vegan/ Pexels

UK institution The University Of Kent is set to transition into 100% plant-based catering after a record-breaking vote. Over 450 students supported the Plant-Based universities' motion to completely ban animal products from university-run catering facilities.

Though the Kent Student Union officially passed the motion on June 22, it will now have to lobby the catering services to make the transition to a complete plant-based menu by 2027-28.

Plant-Based Universities was established to understand the impact animal agriculture has on the planet. As per reports, Livestock farming is responsible for 14.5% of all global greenhouse gas emissions.

Younger people across UK universities are also increasingly opting to go for a plant-based diet and move away from animal products.

article-image
