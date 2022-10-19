UK says unprecedented surge in demand for student visas, brings back its 15-day process

Representative Photo |

New Delhi: Stating that there is a surge in demand for student visas, up by 89 percent last year, the British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis has said that the United Kingdom is on track to get back to processing visa applications.

The applications, according to Ellis, will be processed within its standard period of 15 days.

"Namaste, quick update on visas. As you know the combination of an unprecedented surge in demand for travel from India to the UK combined with the effects of COVID-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, meant that our visa processing got well outside of a 15-day working standard," Ellis said in a video shared on Twitter.

He added, "the good news is we are now getting back on track and dealt with a great surge in demand for student visas, which is 89% up on last year".