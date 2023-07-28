UK Opens Second Ballot Of Young Professional Scheme For Indians; Deadline, How To Apply, Visa

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Rishi Sunak in conversation during the G20 Summit in Bali. | Twitter

The Rishi Sunak-led UK government opened up the second ballot for the Young Professional Scheme, wherein Indian citizens can apply for an opportunity to live and work in the UK for upto two years. Indians between the ages of 18-30 are eligible for the scheme.

“The second ballot of the Young Professionals Scheme is now OPEN. If you are an Indian national between 18-30 years of age with a graduate or post-graduate qualification, consider applying for the India Young Professionals Scheme visa. Ballot closes at 1.30 pm on 27 July," said the tweet by the British High Commission in India. Nobody can now apply for the scheme as the deadline has passed.

The successful entries to the ballot scheme will now get the results of the same in two weeks. Only 3000 places are available for Indians between the 18-30 age group.

Once a person is selected from the ballot, he/she has the opportunity to apply for the visa within the deadline specified in the invitation.

Though the individuals might have to apply within 30 days of getting the invitation, they will have to be in the UK within the next six months.

Candidates for the Young Professional Scheme need to fulfill a certain set of criteria. They should have an eligible qualification, need at least 2,530 in savings, and not have any dependents under the age of 18.

India is one of the first countries in the world to receive such an opportunity from the UK, something that was highlighted by PM Sunak during the UK-India Migration and Mobility Partnership agreement last year.

